130 years — Tioga County’s expenditures for the previous year were reported as $140,275. Of that, $44,095 went toward bridge repairs. Citizens paid a total of $47,989 in county taxes. Wellsboro Gazette, March 5, 1891
100 years — Condensing resumed at the Helvetia milk plants in Wellsboro, Elkland and Westfield after months of no activity due to an oversupply of canned milk and limited storage at the local plants. Milk was priced at $2.20 per 100 pounds. Wellsboro Gazette, March 3, 1921
75 years — Cases of scarlet fever were reported as being normal for the time of year, with no danger of an epidemic. According to county health officer Robert Leonard, no schools had been closed and Millerton had the highest cases in the county at six. Wellsboro Gazette, March 14, 1946
50 years — Wellsboro Police and State Police investigated an incident in which several businesses and homes in Wellsboro were painted with aluminum-based blue paint. Among those tagged Commonwealth Bank and Trust, Newberry’s Five and Ten, Mosher’s Five and Ten, Kentch’s Drug Store and Dunham’s. Wellsboro Gazette, March 25, 1971
25 years — Blue Ridge Cable and Television headquartered in Mans-field announced plans to purchase Reed’s Cable TV out of Wellsboro. It was reported customers would still receive 53 channels, with the possibility of Internet access through Blue Ridge. Wellsboro Gazette, March 15, 1996