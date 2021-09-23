“Encouraging Birds to Your Backyard” is a free program being presented by Ann Vayansky of Mansfield. It is sponsored by the Tiadaghton Audubon Society, is open to the public and will be held rain or shine.
It is about creating a back yard bird/pollinator-friendly garden focused on native plants, trees and shrubs.
The program is at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 25 outdoors at the Nature Center Amphitheater at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road.
If it rains, the program will be outdoors in the Nature Center pavilion.
For directions, call the park office at 570-724-4246 before 4 p.m. weekdays.