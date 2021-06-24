On Sunday, June 13, the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association hosted a history walk at the Dyer Farm Civilian Conservation Corps Camp, also known as the Black Forest CCC camp, near Coudersport.
Twenty-three people stepped back in time to experience the life of a Civilian Conservation Corps enrollee working in the southeast corner of Potter County from 1934-1941.
After a potluck lunch, some brief club business was discussed. New companions were welcomed with introductions all around.
Jim Hyland, historian and Tioga state forest manager, began the walking tour with a brief history of the formation of the CCC during the Great Depression. He described the kind of men the program attracted and discussed the mission of those working at this particular site - to build the Black Forest State Park, a mission that was halted as World War II broke out.
Hyland described life at camp, supplementing the photos on the information boards with first hand accounts from his interviews with enrollees. He pointed out the location of the canvas tents in the barrack row, created from a military model, and the steel tennis net posts still in the ground. Plantations of Norway spruce and cement cornerstones still flank what’s left of the sidewalk that serves as the interpretive trail.
The last stop on the walking tour was the Dyer Farm Cabin, which served as the camp office where enrollees could pick up their likely pay of five silver dollars per month. The cabin is leased by private individuals, so members were fortunate to be invited to examine the interior by some visiting hunt club members. Hyland pointed out the vertical log construction, the pay window and a portion of the outside wall where an enrollee had carved his name into one of the logs.
You can visit all the existing structures in the “Black Forest State Park” aka Dyer Farm Camp any time and read the signs along the way. Group and individual primitive camping is available (complete with horse hitches.)
Many TCWOA activities are open to the public. Visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/TiogaCountyWOA or call Maureen Socha at 607-425-3773 to request a brochure and schedule of events.