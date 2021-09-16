Tioga mourned victims and honored heroes on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, with its annual 9/11 memorial ceremony at Memorial Park.
“For the days and months that followed [Sept. 11, 2001], we would all see our nation unified,” said guest speaker and local Army veteran, Connie (Shutter) Handy. “We would work together to bring peace to our nation. We were encouraged and inspired by one another to do good to our fellow countrymen and over tragedy, came triumph.”
Handy said, however, the unity that followed the devastating attacks 20 years ago is now missing.
“Many of us are no longer filled with inspiration. We as a people need to rediscover our camaraderie as a nation. We need to love our country again. We need to make peace with our neighbors. And we need to do good deeds for our country again,” she said, issuing a challenge to the crowd.
“So, I ask you, my fellow Americans, based off of the events of the tragedies that happened on 9/11, are you one of those that have survivor’s guilt? Do you wish and pray that there was something more that you could do, regardless of how long it’s been since then? If your answer is yes, I challenge you. Twenty years later from 9/11 to leave here today with a longing to be unified again, showing kindness to others and doing good deeds for one another. Please don’t allow our nation to forget the life loss on Sept. 11, 2001.”
Handy’s address was followed by prayers/salutes to first responders, police and firefighters as local scouts placed a helmet, boots and flowers at a memorial. Ryane Rumsey, a 40-year fire service volunteer, led a ringing of the bell to honor those responders.
“The bell is an American icon, an everlasting emblem of liberty, of freedom and of faith. It reminds us of our duty to God and to fellow man, it summons us to the needs of others. It warns us in times of great danger. And lastly, It comforts us in our times of sorrow,” said Rumsey.
The ceremony also saw a fly-over from a LifeNet 77 medivac helicopter, prayer and benediction by Pastor Steven Neff, posting of colors by the Tioga County Honor Guard, rifle salute by the Herbert Lee Webster Color Guard, the Star Spangled Banner performed by the Williamson High School Band, Taps played by Darby Crance of the Williamson High School band and bagpipes performance by Tim Swan.
Rumsey asked attendees not to forget fire and emergency responders nationwide, particularly those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as all victims of the attacks, including those who succumbed to related medical conditions later on.
He reiterated, “Perhaps the most important three words in the message here are, ‘Lest we forget.’”