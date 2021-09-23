Thirty-two members and guests of the Tioga Woodland Association gathered for a scrumptious luncheon and an outstanding Pennsylvania Game Commission program presented by Rob Minnich, PGC officer, at the Sugar Ridge woodlands of Dale Spitzer along the Elkhorn Road in Farmington Township this past Sunday.
Debra Bigley, extension educator, presented several scholarship options for the group to consider. She pointed out that there are 15 4H clubs reaching 500 youths in Tioga County. Part of her responsibilities is to conduct agricultural projects in 27 county classrooms. Bigley stressed programs such as the sixth grade Environmental Awareness Days and the Pennsylvania 4H Wildlife and Forestry Educational Field Day Camp as possible recipients of the association’s annual scholarship program. After limited discussion, the association enthusiastically voted to award the 4H programs a $1,000 grant to be used for both the county-wide conservation days and Wildlife Field Day.
Anne Alexander, association president, reminded members that the association is a co-sponsor of the local event of Pennsylvania Walk in the Woods, a state-wide event. Local Walk in the Woods event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-noon on Oct. 3 at the Colton Point State Park Pavilion. Watch for signs. Participants are encouraged to bring their families and a picnic lunch after the program which will feature the role of the Civil Conservation Corps in developing local parks, forests and trails. Participants are encouraged to take advantage of the park’s overlooks, pavilions and Pine Creek overlooks.
Officer Minnich pointed out the advantages of allowing hunters to access their woodland, notably the control of the deer population. He mentioned that the overpopulation of deer in the past has led to mass starvation of the herd during especially hard winters. Also noted was that landowners can make their rules concerning numbers of hunters allowed on the property for safety reasons and who can hunt there. Public Access enrollees automatically receive the Pennsylvania PGC publication, Game News and are eligible to receive free seedlings from the PGC tree nursery.
Minnich also noted that the no trespassing purple rectangles should be placed no more than 100 feet apart and should be eight inches long and located three to five feet above the ground for visibility. Access members also have the services of the PGC biologist that will survey your woodlands to make suggestions on how to improve animal habitat. He cautioned that the new Sunday hunting law stipulates that hunters must obtain written permission from the owner to hunt on private property on Sundays.
Come join us on Oct. 3 for the local rendition of a Walk in the Woods.