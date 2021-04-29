This coming Tuesday, May 4, Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 based in Wellsboro is meeting via Zoom. Officers, members and the public are invited to attend.
This Zoom meeting will open at 6:30 p.m. with a fly tying demonstration. At 7 p.m., Eric Hussar, of Lewisburg, a member of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners, will update those attending on PFBC activities. Immediately following will be a question and answer session. A sportsman, Hussar served as board president until July of 2020, was elected vice president in November of 2016 and sworn in as the District 5 Commissioner on October 14, 2014. He represents nine counties, including Bradford, Tioga and Union.
For information on how to join the May 4 Zoom meeting, contact Jere White by calling 570-662-2167 or emailing him at whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com.