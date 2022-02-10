It’s the seventh anniversary of Celebrate Recovery being hosted at the Knoxville Yoked Church. When the church began the program in May 2015, it did so asking God for guidance through the training and development phase of this rewarding ministry.
In that time, the program has seen numerous people enter this program to receive support from their hurts, hang-ups and habits—some even being baptized.
Interest has been growing to begin new CR churches. To encourage these churches, the Knoxville Yoked Church is planning two Connection Event trainings to share its experiences of hope and encouragement.
On Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Ulster United Methodist Church, 80 Second St., Ulster will host a one-day connection event training to introduce anyone interested in learning more or learning how to help bring a Celebrate Recovery program into a local church or community.
Cheryl Edgcomb, the Northcentral Pennsylvania Celebrate Recovery representative and two of the Knoxville Yoked Church CR leaders will be on hand to assist, and will share some of the blessings that have transpired since bringing CR into northern Pennsylvania.
The second event will be on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blossburg United Methodist Church, 315 Granger St., Blossburg. Anyone interested in beginning a new Celebrate Recovery to their area or church is invited to attend one of these connection training events.
Training materials and lunch will be provided. To help organizers prepare, RSVP by contacting Edgcomb at 814-326-6141 (cell/text), or by email at crrainbowcheryl@gmail.com by Feb. 25.