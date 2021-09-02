The annual Ulysses Fall Festival returns this year on Saturday, Sept. 18, hosted by the Ulysses Area Improvement Association.
The day includes two parades, contests, food and vendors, a car show and announcements of Citizen of the Year and Fall Festival Queen.
Friday, Sept. 3 is the deadline to turn in vendor/booth forms for a spot on Main Street. A 10x10 space is $10. Vendors must provide their own canopies, tables, chairs, etc. Checks/money orders payable to the Ulysses Area Improvement Association can be mailed to 51 Pleasant View Lane, Ulysses, PA 16948.
Clubs and organizations can register to set up booths, food or activities at no cost, but the Improvement Association says financial donations are appreciated to offset costs of event trophies and entertainment.
The festival’s third annual car show is also taking registrations until Sept. 3. Trophies will be awarded for Antique (1965 vehicles or older), Classic (1966-1985), Stock (1986-present), Custom/Muscle (any age, must be customized/non-stock), Exotic (sports car), Motorcycle, Tractor/Lawn/Farm, Most Creative (push, pull or drive).
For more information about registering as a club/organization, vendor or car-owner, contact Erica Yeager at 814-434-7429 or Steve Riley at 814-558-5260 or visit the Ulysses Area Improvement Association’s Facebook page.
Full scheduleof events
All events on Main Street, Ulysses, unless otherwise noted.
Noon – Opening ceremony
12:30 p.m. – Prize walk
12:45 p.m. – Fun parade registration
1 p.m. – Fun parade
1:30 p.m. – Fun parade winners announced
2 p.m. – Chalk drawing contest registration
2-4 p.m. – Hobby contest open to public, upstairs of Community Building
2:15 p.m. – Prize walk
2:30 p.m. – Chalk drawing contest
3 p.m. – Prize walk
3 p.m. – Car show
3:15 p.m. – Citizen of the Year announced
3:30 p.m. – Chalk drawing contest winners announced
3:45 p.m. – Post contest winners announced
4 p.m. – Queen candidates introduced and winner announced
4:15 p.m. – Hobby contest winners announced
4:30 p.m. – Prize walk
4:45 p.m. – Parade lineup at Northern Potter Health Center, Academy Street
5 p.m. – Car show winners announced
6 p.m. – Parade
7:30 p.m. – Parade winners announced, 50/50 drawing
7:30 p.m. – Street dance, group dance contest, limbo, etc. with music by John Stilson