Donations have been received from Jeanette and Roger Barker, First Citizens Community Bank, Barry Hayman, Dave Hornsby, M.J. Knight, and Jackie Malaguerra and Jim Keifer.
Lou Felicetti and Leo Graves have been remembered by Janet Felicetti. A gift in loving memory of Carolyn M. and Elery H. Walizer has been given by Elery J. Walizer and Charlinda Collins. Gifts in loving memory of Normal L. Chapman have been given by Charlinda Collins and Elery J. Walizer, Mary Fish, Donald Chapman and Keith Chapman.
Donations in memory of Lee Trump have been given by Benjamin and Sheila Olney and the Ulysses Library board. Liz Cowburn and Dr. Peter and Debbie Ryan have given in memory of Jon Cowburn. A gift in memory of Rosie Steadman has been given by the Ulysses HUG.
In honor of Benjamin Olney for his birthday, a gift was given by Sheila Olney.