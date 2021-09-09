My family was heavily impacted by 9/11. When this happened my mom was in the military and my dad was a volunteer fireman.
Since I wasn’t born yet at this time I’ve only been told of this attack. My Uncle Clark worked in the second tower and was killed instantly. My mom was also pregnant at this time with one of my older brothers who sadly passed away, but my oldest brother was almost 1 and a half years old.
I was born 2 years and 2 days after 9/11, but I’ve grown up learning more about the attack year after year.
To this day every 9/11 my mom tears up because of how it impacted her. I will always remember it as a day the entire country put aside their differences and stood together no matter what race, gender, political beliefs, religion, etc.
