The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association has selected UPMC Williamsport as a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions. Designated facilities include hospitals (with and without an onsite Intensive Care Unit) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation and ASCs are also required to have an advanced orthopaedic certification.
Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed elective surgical procedures in the U.S. according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In 2014 there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements1.
“UPMC Williamsport is proud to be recognized by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association for meeting the robust selection criteria for knee and hip replacements set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,” said Tom Hoy, interim vice president, Operations, and administrative director, Neuroscience and Rehabilitation Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “This is the third time our program has been recognized and serves as validation of the commitment and hard work of our talented nurses, clinical and non-clinical support staff, and physicians in these areas. Our staff work diligently every day to ensure that our patients are receiving the highest level of quality care, and these distinctions confirm our tireless focus to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients in north central Pa.”
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit bcbs.com/bluedistinction.