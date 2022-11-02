Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region. In recent months months, the number of donors has reduced, creating a struggle to meet the needs of local hospitals.
This week all donors are entered for the chance to win a $100 grocery gift card in their community.
Consider coverage for the following blood drive: UPMC Wellsboro, 32-36 Central Ave., Wellsboro, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
Call 814-456-4206 to schedule your appointment to donate.