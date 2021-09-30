The excitement is growing for the fifth annual Walk in Penn’s Woods on 11 a.m. until noon on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Colton Point State Park, 927 Colton Road, Wellsboro.
The local walk, co-sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources and the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association, features a half mile hike on flat to moderate terrain around Colton Point State Park and will highlight park features, early photographs and stories of the pavilions and trails created by the Colton Point CCC Camp in the 1930s.
Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather. The TCWOA will provide water and snacks. Participants will have the option to bring their own picnic lunch and stay afterward to enjoy one of the many pavilions the tour will highlight. In the event of severe weather, this event will be canceled.
Hikers will meet at the main trailhead parking area. After entering the park, continue past the first overlook on Colton Road and turn left at the park sign. This hike will follow in the footsteps of the local “CCC Boys.”
Since 2017, the first Saturday of October has been designated as an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to join hosted walks and to learn more about Penn’s Woods.