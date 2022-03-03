The Wednesday Morning Musicales welcomes back the Hamilton-Gibson’s Youth Choir March 9 at 10:15 a.m. at the Gmeiner Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. The group last performed for WMM in April 2019.
The HG Youth Choir consists of singers from all over Tioga County in grades 9-12.This concert will also include a few HG alumni, director Thomas Putnam and accompanist Gary Citro. The program will be selected from the following pieces: “We Are Not Alone” by Pepper Choplin; “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” lyrics by James Weldon Johnson and music by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson; “Because All Men Are Brothers,” lyrics by Tom Glazer, music by Hassler-Bach, arrnagement by Joe Fortune; “Old Joe Clark,” a traditional folk song; “Seasons of Love” from Rent, by Jonathan Larson; “Sing Me to Heaven,” lyrics by Jane Griner and music by Daniel E. Gawthrop; “My Soul’s Been Anchored,” a traditional spiritual, arrangement by Moses Hogan; “I Dream a World,” lyrics by Langston Hughes and music by Connor Koppin; “A Scottish Blessing,” music by Michael Galloway
The H-G Youth Choirs perform for local civic and church groups, and join with other choirs for joint concerts. The youth choirs, created in 1996, have completed successful tours in Washington D.C., New York City, Toronto, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and in every county in Pennsylvania, often joining with other community and school choirs. The choirs have also toured Prague in the Czech Republic and Brazil.
Wednesday Morning Musicales meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. The organization was formed in 1934 to promote interest in music among its members and in the community.
Each meeting showcases local talent in a friendly setting. All events are free and open to the public. Masks are required in the Gmeiner.