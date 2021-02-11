The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter, Tioga County, will meet at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 to travel to the National Range and Armory in Williamsport to practice shooting skills. After shooting for several hours, the group will go to lunch and hold a brief meeting.
“Members are asked to bring donations to the meeting for Asa’s Place and Wellspring Community Support Services,” said Jones, chapter co-leader.
For more information about this meeting, contact Jones at 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.