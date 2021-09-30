The Wellsboro Active Living Center gave to the Wellsboro Fire Department as part of its annual Give Back Project.
"Once or twice a year, we do a Give Back Project where we raise funds and our members vote on which organization to give back to," said Nora Demusz, Active Living Center administrator with the Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Counties Area Agency on Aging.
Members gathered at the Active Living Center, formerly known as senior centers, on Queen Street in Wellsboro last Friday, Sept. 24, to present a check to Lonnie Campbell, chief of the Wellsboro Fire Department. Longtime center volunteer, Shirley Alexander, handed off the check.
Campbell spent some time sharing fire safety and department information, answering questions and listening to concerns and stories shared by center members.
"You saved my life," said one center visitor, speaking of a medical emergency that the Wellsboro department assisted with.
Campbell said challenges the department faces include responding to fires or other emergencies at homes or camps with limited road access. Sometimes tankers can't actually get to the location, so ATVs or similar vehicles are used. Helping hikers who have slipped on remote trails can be difficult to access as well, said Campbell.
His department has also performed an increased number of water rescues during recent flooding across the county.
"Some you wouldn't really call a 'rescue,' but it's more of a comfort thing. Maybe the resident just wasn't able to get themselves out of their home across their yard, but we're able to wade through and guide them out," said Campbell. "Some we've had to use a boat to get to the home."
The chief's visit was fitting as the center had just performed a fire drill before his arrival, said Demusz, adding that center members actively participate in planning exit routes in the event of emergencies.
"It's not much," said Demusz to Campbell of the check. "But we're proud to present this to the department and thank you for all the work you do."
Campbell said that "every penny counts," and that he and the department are appreciative of any donation and community support to help keep the department running.
"We do our donation drive every year, and sometimes we get $1 in change back in those envelopes," said Campbell. "We're just as appreciative for that as larger amounts."