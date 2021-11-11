The 29th annual community free Thanksgiving dinner will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 in the First Baptist Church at 122 Church St., Westfield.
Pre-registration is required for home delivery by calling 814-367-2973 or send a message @firstbaptistchurchwestfieldpa.
Those registering for delivery should leave a message with their name, phone number, 911 address, and how many meals are needed. Expected delivery time is before noon or shortly after. Someone must be present at the time the meal(s) are delivered.
The delivery area is limited to an eight-mile radius surrounding Westfield. Anyone may come and get free take-out meals; there is no dine-in service this year.
The food has been donated by First Baptist Church and other Westfield area churches and businesses.