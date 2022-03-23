Westfield author Lori Duffy Foster is grateful for all the work involved in the release of her second novel next month. It keeps her mind off the Agatha Awards, which will be presented April 23 at a conference in Maryland. Her first novel, “A Dead Man’s Eyes,” is a nominee for Best First Novel. The annual Agatha Awards, named for the famed Agatha Christie, celebrate traditional mystery writers.
“I am shocked and thrilled,” Duffy Foster said. “It is a real honor just to be nominated.”
“A Dead Man’s Eyes,” which released in April last year, is the first in the Lisa Jamison Mystery Series. “Never Broken,” book two in the series, releases April 12 from her publisher, Level Best Books. Her first thriller, “Never Let Go,” launches in December.
Duffy Foster, a former crime reporter, drew from her journalism background in creating her protagonist, Lisa Jamison. The series is set in a fictional Central New York, where Duffy Foster worked, often exploring the darker side of human nature. “A Dead Man’s Eyes” begins with a new assignment for Jamison, a single mom who was only 15 years old when her daughter was born: the murder of her ex-boyfriend, father to her daughter.
The investigation leaves Lisa Jamison fighting for her family in a morbid, black-market world she never knew existed. She learns that trust is complicated and that she, despite her cynical nature, has been blind. She trusted the wrong people and now she might have to pay with her life.
Duffy Foster will celebrate the launch of “Never Broken” April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Knoxville library with a book signing and a reception. Copies of the book will be available. “Never Broken” is also available for pre-order at major booksellers online or at your favorite bookstore.
Duffy Foster writes from the hills of Northern Pennsylvania, where she lives with her husband and four kids. She was born and raised in the Adirondacks. She worked more than a decade for The (former Syracuse, N.Y.) Post-Standard. She and her family lived in Phoenix and in Cincinnati before settling in her husband’s hometown of Austinburg. Learn more at www.loriduffyfoster.com.