At least one Westfield borough resident had concerns about the advertising and timing of a council meeting held May 25.
At council’s regular meeting Tuesday, June 8, resident James Streeter said when he called Borough Secretary Lori Nelson on May 25, she reportedly told him she wasn’t sure if council was meeting that evening.
When he questioned what time that meeting was called to order, Borough Council President Gail Bollinger said 7:40 p.m., but it was proceeded by an executive session. After that executive session, council voted 3-2 with one abstention to reinstate Police Chief Dale Niles to his regular duties. Council had previously voted to initiate an investigation into allegations against Niles, who was put on desk duty for about two weeks before being reinstated.
“Well, I don’t think that’s kosher. These were advertised for 7 p.m.,” said Streeter. “You start then, then adjourn to an executive session.”
This newspaper was told secondary meetings every fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. were advertised at the beginning of the year along with regular meetings, but that they usually are not needed or held.
Streeter asked council to “keep their secretary informed so I can show up,” to supplemental meetings if they’re held.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council:
• Heard from Mayor Elizabeth Rowland that local Brownie Troop 60213 presented bat houses they built to Westfield, Knoxville and Sabinsville. She shared information from the troop that the number of local brown bats is decreasing, and that they’re integral to controlling the bug population. Two bat houses will be hung in Westfield.
• Were asked by Chief Niles to allow him to look into bringing a fingerprinting service to the borough for non-criminal related purposes, such as for coaches or teachers. He said Identogo has ceased its service in Coudersport, and now the closest location to Westfield is Smethport or Williamsport. Identogo would provide the equipment and training to the borough, and Niles said he’d like to see the service offered free to borough residents, with a fee for all outside residents. Council gave him the go-ahead.
• Formally accepted the resignation of Councilmember Edward Rodarmel and voted to advertise for letters of interest to fill the position to have responses by the next regular meeting, July 13. The candidate would have to run as a write-in in the November election.
• Voted to advertise the sale of its reservoir property on the hill off Walnut Street.
• Voted to send a letter to Senator Cris Dush that the borough opposes Senate Bill 597, which would add regulations and registration requirements to municipal water systems.
• Decided not to take action on a consent agreement requested by the Susquehanna River Basin Commission for the borough’s Harvey Well. Councilmember Denis Landry had a phone conference scheduled with SRBC on June 9 to learn more.
• Heard from Councilmember Roger McCullen that bids for borough street work will be opened at a supplemental meeting June 22 at 7 p.m.
• Learned that Senator Dush sent a letter regarding seminars this fall on grants and small-interest loans for municipalities.
• Granted a request made by the Westfield Youth Baseball Association to borrow the borough’s backhoe to add a new waterline to one of the ball field concession stands.
• Announced other upcoming meetings: An executive session with the borough solicitor on June 10 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss personnel and negotiation issues and the next regular council meeting July 13 at 7 p.m.