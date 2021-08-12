Volunteers dedicated to helping others and saving lives were recognized at the Crary Hose Company banquet last Saturday in Westfield.
“Thank you for your dedication, your countless hours training, fundraising and being there to take calls,” said state Rep. Clint Owlett at the banquet. “It’s good to know people are there standing by to help. The community thanks you.”
The banquet recognized outstanding members from 2019 and 2020, since the 2020 banquet was canceled.
Among those recognized several times was department secretary Matthew Reed, who received the Chief’s Award for 2019 and was also one of the top-five responders to calls that year. He couldn’t be at the banquet due to a child with a compromised immune system, so fellow officers ran a tanker to his house after the event to congratulate him.
Owlett presented House citations to longtime volunteers. Todd Streeter was recognized for 20 years of service, earning him Lifetime Member Status and Stanley Brubaker was recognized for 40 years of service.
“I don’t deserve this award,” said Brubaker. “But I’m glad I have it coming and hope you all do too someday.”
Also recognized for good to the community was Steven Taft as Community Citizen of the Year. According to “Tanker” Dave Earle, Taft “does anything for anyone,” including keeping the department’s barbecue pit filled with wood for fundraisers.
Crary Hose President Andy Adams presented a new award this year, the President’s Award, to Steven Brubaker for his contributions to managing the department’s finances. Brubaker was also a top-five responder for both 2019 and 2020.
Taking the unofficial title of “first flatlander to be named Firefighter of the Year” was Chief William Goltz.
Fire Police Captain Mike James said while presenting the award, said Goltz had served as a fire chief downstate for nearly 40 years. When he moved to Westfield after retiring, he responded to a wildfire on a four-wheeler, asking Crary Hose responders if they needed help. The rest was history as Goltz “took a struggling fire department into the 21st century,” said James.
In accepting the award, Goltz said, “It’s not ‘I’, it’s ‘we.’ We have such a good team here and this award could go to anyone in here.”
Further awards and recognitions during the night included:
2019
Top-five responders: Gary Bisel, Matthew Reed, Andrew Adams, Kyle Mack, Steven Brubaker
EMS Provider of the Year: Brent Skelton
Firefighter of the Year: Matthew Reed
Chief’s Award: Matthew Reed
Service Recognition: Stanley Brubaker, 40 years
2019 line officers: Jeffrey Abbott, chief 5; Shawn Ianson, first assistant chief 5-10; Martin Heyler, second assistant chief 5-20; Kyle Mack, third assistant chief 5-30; Gary Bisel, fire police captain 5-90
2019 executive board: Andrew Adams, president; Todd Streeter, vice president; Sheila Bills Clark, secretary; Steven Brubaker, treasurer; William Goltz, Tioga County Fireman’s Association delegate and NY-Penn alternate delegate; Gary Bisel, NY-Penn delegate and TCFA alternate delegate
2019 trustees: Gary Bisel, Martin Helyer, Shawn Ianson
2020
Top-five responders: David Earle, Steven Brubaker, Andrew Adams, Gary Bisel, Brooke Swimley
Rookie of the Year: Matthew Barber
EMS Provider of the Year: Brooke Swimley
Firefighter of the Year: William Goltz
Chief’s Award: Steven Brubaker
Service Recognition: Todd Streeter, 20 years earning Lifetime Member Status
2020 line officers (changes from 2019): William Goltz, chief 5; Andrew Adams, rescue captain 5-80; Michael James, fire police captain 5-90
2020 executive board (changes from 2019): Matthew Reed, secretary; Gary Bisel, Tioga County Fireman’s Association and NY-Penn delegate; William Goltz, TCFA alternate delegate; Michael James, NY-Penn alternate delegateTo see all of the first responders recognized at the event, go to www.tiogapublishing.com.