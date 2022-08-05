The Westfield Public Library is one of 10 finalists for a prize that includes a makeover and book package.
Between Aug. 1-10, the public is invited to vote for the Cloud Cuckoo Land Library Makover finalist through the Heart of America website.
Heart of America transforms spaces into modern learning environments so that students and communities can learn and grow. The contest is open to public and school libraries operating in a historically under resourced area and/or where the median income is below that of the state income.
You can vote once per day. The makeover may include new paint, decor, furniture, mural and books. An additional five libraries will receive a selection of more than 100 adult and children's books from Scribner and other Simon & Schuster publishers.
In its bio, Westfield Library writes "Why vote for us? Westfield Public Library is a very small library in a poor, rural area. We are not big or fancy, but we care deeply about our patrons. We do not have endowments attached to the library, so we have to plan carefully for any improvements. Every cent for every resource we provide to our small community is hard-fought and makes a world of difference to patrons who have and continue to support us. Winning this would be an opportunity to say thank you, and to extend access to the internet, literature, information and a wonderful place to get curious to a community we love so dearly who could so desperately use the help."
Since the start of the pandemic, the library has posted a video every week. The video enables the library to take the library to the children and has hundreds of video that serve as a source of comfort and learning to the community.
The Westfield Public Library is called the "Unquiet Library" because the old perception of being shushed by the librarian "has no home here."