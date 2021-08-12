Westfield Borough’s police chief is no longer under investigation.
“There is no ongoing investigation into the Chief (Dale) Niles,” said Borough Council President Gail Bollinger at council’s Aug. 10 meeting.
Bollinger later told this newspaper that the finding of the investigation performed by borough council was that “there was nothing to investigate.” No other details were available.
Niles was accused by some residents several months ago of ethical violations and conflicts of interest, partially due to a character reference he provided for a convicted felon in court. On May 11, borough council voted to open an investigation and placed Niles on desk duty, but reinstated him to full duties during a special council meeting on May 25. He was not at the meeting this past Tuesday.
Sewer Plant Project
Also at the meeting, council approved increasing a portion of the budget for the sewer plant project by $95,000 to cover up to three additional months of construction administration and inspection by Larson Design Group.
Shawn Downey of LDG said they’ll need to be on-site longer than expected since the contractor is behind on the project by about two months. He said the borough will only be charged for time LDG spends on the project, even if it’s done earlier than the new anticipated completion date in January.
Councilmember Landry opposed the budget increase, first attempting to table it until next month. Bollinger reminded him it had already been tabled at last month’s meeting and that LDG’s contract for the project runs out this month.
Landry also asked Downey why LDG isn’t holding the contractor accountable for the delay.
“Pardon me for saying this, but it seems to me you guys are making out OK. If there’s a screw up someplace, you get away with it, like with this three-month extension averaging $32,000 month. I’ve been elected to protect taxpayers and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Landry.
Downey replied that LDG can’t physically control what the contractor does or make them adhere to the schedule, adding, “We can only estimate what the budget is going to be.”
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Learned that the fire department had to replace its electrical panel box after it was deemed dangerous. Police Officer Andy Adams, a member of the fire department, told council that because the department rents its truck bay from the borough, they’re hoping for help with the $2,995 cost. He also said the electrician recommends the borough replace its box of the same model as soon as possible because that brand is notorious for starting fires.
- Gave Mayor Elizabeth Rowland go-ahead to explore purchasing new cameras for parks in town due to recurring vandalism.
- Heard from Rowland that she’s gathering information to start a Hometown Heroes banner program. Families of veterans would pay for banners, so there shouldn’t be a cost to the borough except time spent installing brackets and banners on utility poles. Rowland hopes to have more information by the next council meeting.
- Tabled beginning the process of designing improvements to Church Street. Downey said doing so could help the project get “shovel ready” should the borough get access to any money through the proposed federal infrastructure bill.
- Announced a vacancy board meeting was held on July 22, where Carissa Grossman was appointed to the vacant seat on borough council.