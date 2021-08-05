The books “The Book That Matters Most” by Ann Hood, “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore and “Strands Of Truth” by Colleen Coble have been donated to the library by the Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.
New adult fiction: “The Women’s March” by Jennifer Chiaverini, “Coal River” and “The Plum Tree” by Ellen Marie Wiseman, “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict.
New young adult fiction: “A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder” and “Good Girl, Bad Blood” by Holly Jackson.
New children’s fiction: “I Can Make A Train Noise” by Michael Emberley and Marie-Louise Fitzpatrick, Little Golden Books “Luca” and “Zootopia.”
New DVDs: “Every Breath You Take,” “Midnight In The Switchgrass,” “A Quiet Place Part II.”
Watch for information coming on WPL’s Keep It Simple Pop-Up Summer Bash in the next few weeks. WPL has opened its doors and resumed regular hours; we look forward to seeing you.