The book “Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews has been donated to the library by the Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.
New adult fiction: “Unfinished Business” by J.A. Jance, “Jackpot” by Stuart Woods, “Lizzie & Dante” by Mary Bly, “Painting the Light” by Sally Cabot Gunning, “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand, “Sustaining Faith” by Janette Oke.
New juvenile fiction: “Turtle in Paradise” by Jennifer L. Holm
New children’s fiction: “Home Lovely” by Lynne Rae Perkins, “Fancy Nancy: Sand Castles and Sand Palaces” by Jane O’Connor.
New DVD: “Raya And The Last Dragon.”
Coming soon: Keep your eyes open for Tails & Tales, WPL’s Summer Reading Program. Call or stop at the library to register and pick up your bag and reading log. Watch for Pop-Up Story Times.