The book, “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford, has been given to the library in memory of Bonnie Meyers by John and Kay Hill.
The book, “Classic Car: The Definitive Visual History,” has been given to the library in memory of Duane Cunningham by Bob and Diane Foulk.
“The Calcium Connection” by Brunde Broady has been donated to the library by Barnes & Noble.
New adult fiction: “When The Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain, “The Venice Sketchbook” by Rhys Bowen, “Stargazer” by Anne Hillerman, “Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry, “Turn A Blind Eye” by Jeffrey Archer, “Death With A Double Edge” by Anne Perry.
Westfield Public Library Peeps: if you have not returned items you took out (either before or after the pandemic shutdown), now would be a good time to do so. If you are not sure, please call the library and I will let you know if you have anything out.
Thanks for your support.