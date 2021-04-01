The library has received donations from the following people: James and Deborah Parsons, Denise Chapman (in memory of MaryCarol Lias Enfinger), Raye Leslie Skelly, Michele Shepley-Zinck, Lou Taft, Virginia Blair, Ralph and Elizabeth Bremigan (in honor of Helen George), Lecia Whitlock.
The book “Sacred Cow” by Diana Rodgers and Robb Wolf has been donated to the library in memory of Edison Junior Law by the Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.
New Adult Fiction: “The Other Emily” by Dean Koontz, “The Bounty” by Janet Evanovich, “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline, “Double Jeopardy” by Stuart Woods, “Miracles Of Marble Cove: Seaside Summer,” “Every Vow You Break” by Peter Swanson, “Danger In Numbers” by Heather Graham.
New Adult Non-Fiction: “It’s Not Complicated” by Katie Lee Biegel, “Low-Mess Crafts for Kids” by Debbie Chapman.
New Children’s Fiction: “Something’s Wrong!” by Jory John, “The Little Library” by Margaret McNamara, “Someone Builds The Dream” by Lisa Wheeler, “Doggo And Pupper” by Katherine Applegate.
New DVD: “News Of The World.”
For Grab n Go: call 814-367-5411 or DM WPL’s Facebook page.