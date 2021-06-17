The library has received donations from Jennifer Hall and The Bookbags.
Thanks to a very generous patron, WPL was able to purchase the books “Battles That Changed History,” “World War II: The Definitive Visual History” and new Magna-Tiles for the Children’s Room.
Also, WPL was able to purchase the following books for our Summer Reading Program (Tails and Tales): “Owl Babies,” “Polar,” “Outback,” “Jungle,” “Wild” and “Ocean,” all Photicular books; “Little Beaver and The Echo,” “Ocean Animals for Kids,” “Raccoon On His Own,” “A Visit To The Zoo,” “The Fox Went Out On A Chilly Night,” “Jimmy the Joey,” “Inky the Octopus,” “Animal,” “Stellaluna,” “Bats,” “Wild Horse Annie: Friend of the Mustangs,” “In The Quiet NOISY Woods,” “A Couch For Llama,” “Fletcher and the Summer Show,” “Fletcher and the Caterpillar” and “Baby On Board: An Engaging Baby Animal Book for Kids.”
New adult fiction: “The Bullet” by Iris Johansen, “The Stepsisters” by Susan Mallery, “Love For Beginners” by Jill Shalvis, “Return To The Valley” by Wanda E. Brunestetter, “Murder, She Wrote: Killing in a Koi Pond” by Jessica Fletcher, “Castle Shade” by Laurie R. King, “The President’s Daughter” by James Patterson & Bill Clinton, “An Unlikely Match” by Beth Wiseman.
New children’s fiction: “Franklin Endicott and the Third Key” by Kate DiCamillo.
New DVDs: “City Of Lies,” “The Vault,” “The Courier”(Benedict Cumberbatch), “When We Last Spoke.”
Keep your eyes open for Tails & Tales, WPL’s Summer Reading Program. Call or stop at the library to register and pick up your bag and reading log. Watch for Pop-Up Story Times.