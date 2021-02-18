The library has received donations from James Moon and Lisa Howell-Young.
“The Great Book Of Pennsylvania” by Bill O’Neill has been donated to the library in memory of Dorothy Cleveland by Pat Burrous.
“Tomorrow’s Shining Dream” by Naomi Rawlings has been donated to the library in memory of Dorna Heyler by The Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.
New Adult Fiction: “In From The Cold” by Deborah Ellis, “Coyote’s Song” and “The Stalker” by Gail Anderson-Dargatz, “Shipwreck” by Maureen Jennings, “The Vineyard at Painted Moon” by Susan Mallery.
New Books on CD: “The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham, “Three Sisters Island Trilogy” by Nora Roberts, “The Woman In Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware, “The Girl On The Train” by Paula Hawkins.
New Juvenile Fiction: “Evil Spy School,” “Spy School: British Invasion,” “Spy School: Revolution”, “Spy School Goes South,” “Spy School: Secret Service,” all written by Stuart Gibbs.
New Children’s Books: “The Little Blue Cottage” by Kelly Jordan, “What’s Cooking At Garden Street?” by Felicita Sala, “Duck and Hippo In The Rainstorm” by Jonathan London, “The Bookstore Cat” by Cylin Busby.
New DVD: “Freaky.”
The book drop is open for returns; call 814-367-5411 or message WPL’s Facebook page for Grab n Go.
#AloneTogetherStorytime with the WPL is still going strong- check it out on WPL’s Facebook page.