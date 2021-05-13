New adult fiction: “Bridgerton Series” by Julia Quinn, “Seven Perfect Things” by Catherine Ryan Hyde, “Hour Of The Witch” by Chris Bohjalian, “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, “The Lady Has A Past” by Amanda Quick, “Family Reunion” by Nancy Thayer, “Hail Mary” by Andy Weir, “21st Birthday” by James Patterson.
New adult non-fiction: “Killing The Mob” by Bill O’Reilly.
New juvenile fiction: “Best Nerds Forever” by James Patterson.
New DVD: “The Little Things.”
Beginning May 12, WPL will be offering 15 minute browsing sessions by appointment. No computer usage at this time. Masks are required. We will provide hand sanitizer and gloves for your browsing session. Call 814-367-5411 to set up an appointment, or to use our Grab n Go service. These appointments will be available during these hours: 1-6 p.m. Tuesday; noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.