The library has received donations from Dan and Vicki Fulmer, Linda and Henry Berkowitz (in memory of Kathleen Helf), Jeff and Peggy Wilkinson (in memory of Ruth Ann Landry), Marty and Joyce Heyler, Bill and Jacki Carey, Hale Forestry, Daryl and Carolyn Good, Jimona Stafford, Arthur Kelts, Craig and Cindy Evans.
The book “ A Picture of Love” by Beth Wiseman has been donated to the library by Linda and Henry Berkowitz in memory of Melda Sue McCall.
New Adult Fiction: “A Catered Book Club Murder” by Isis Crawford, “Hush-Hush” by Stuart Woods, “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.
New Young Adult Fiction: “The Light In Hidden Places” by Sharon Cameron.
Call 814-367-5411 or DM WPL’s Facebook page to take advantage of Grab N Go.