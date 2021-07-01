New adult fiction: “Notorious” by Diana Palmer, “The Unwilling” by John Hart, “Dream Girl” by Laura Lippman, “Blush” by Jamie Brenner.
New children’s fiction: “Time For School, Little Blue Truck” by Alice Schertle.
New DVDs: “Nobody,” “Spies In Disguise,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “VeggieTales: Lyle the Kindly Viking.”
WPL’s Keep It Simple Summer Reading Program (Tails & Tales) is running from June 17-July 29. Call 814-367-5411 or stop in at the library to pick up your bag with a reading log.
Watch for pop-up story times (first one beginning of July) outside the library (weather permitting) after June 24. Lets have a great summer.