New adult fiction: “Country Proud” by Linda Lael Miller, “A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury, “’Reunion Beach: Stories Inspired by Dorothea Benton Frank,” “Sooley” by John Grisham, “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel.
New adult non-fiction: “Fitness For Every Body” by Meg Boggs.
New children’s fiction: “Toot & Puddle: How Does Your Garden Grow” by Holly Hobbie.
For Grab n Go, call 814-367-5411 or DM WPL’s Facebook page.
Don’t forget to return items- book drop is open. If you’re not sure you have anything out, give me a call.