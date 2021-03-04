New Adult Fiction: “Calder Brand” by Janet Dailey, “The Russian Cage” by Charlaine Harris, “Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder” by Joanne Fluke, “From This Moment” by Kim Vogel Sawyer, “The Kaiser’s Web” by Steve Berry, “Miracles of Marble Cove: Finding Grace.”
New Adult Non-Fiction: “Stronger Than You Think” by Gary W. Lewandowski.
New Books On CD: “The Sheriff Takes A Wife” by Debbie Macomber.
New Juvenile Fiction: “Amelia Bedelia Cleans Up” by Herman Parish.
New DVDS: “The Croods: A New Age,” “Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob.”
The book drop is open for returns; call 814-367-5411 or DM WPL’s Facebook page for grab ‘n go.
#AloneTogetherStorytime with the WPL is still going strong — check it out on the library’s Facebook page.