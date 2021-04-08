The Westfield Public Library has received donations from David W. Brown, Richard Schaner and Susan VanDusen.
New Adult Fiction: “No Way Out” by Fern Michaels, “The Path To Sunshine Cove” by RaeAnne Thayne, “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly, “The Hiding Place” by Paula Munier, “The Red Book” by James Patterson, “Wilde Child” by Eloisa James.
New Children’s Fiction: “Duck and Hippo: Lost And Found” by Jonathan London, “The Chickens Are Coming!” by Barbara Samuels.
New DVDS: “Barbie & Her Sisters in A Pony Tale,” “Breaking News In Yuba County,” “Soul,” “Our Friend.”
For Grab n Go service, call 814-367-5411 or message the Westfield Public Library’s Facebook page. Have a good week and see you soon.