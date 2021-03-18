The library has received donations from the following people: Sylvia Kelts, Wilma Franke Johnson, Harold and Suzanne Ginsparg, Gary Zimmer, Kevin Nichols, Brenda Matis, Annette Scholl, Kip and Amy Adams, Katherine Emmons Urda (in memory of June Emmons), Kathleen Hurd Bliss, Benn and Kathleen Tanner, Brendalyn Keefer, Veronica Allen, MaryRose Sacks, Robert Rugaber, Nancy Lounsbury and Tami Carmichael.
New Adult Fiction: “Fast Ice” by Clive Cussler, “The Dark Heart of Florence” by Tasha Alexander, “Brood” by Jackie Polzin, “The Kitchen Front” by Jennifer Ryan.
New Children’s Fiction: “The Ramble Shamble Children” by Christina Soontomvat, “The Blue Hour” and “My Wild Cat” by Isabelle Simler, “Happy Springtime” by Kate McMullan, “Bear Outside” by Jane Yolen, “Chewy Louie” by Howie Schneider.
Children’s Non-Fiction: “I Am Frida Kahlo” by Brad Meltzer.
New DVDS: “Monsoon,” “Barbie Dreamtopia: Festival of Fun.”
If you have books, etc. to return, the drop box is open.