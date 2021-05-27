The following books were donated to the library by the Le Cercle Moderne Book Club: “Code Girls” by Liza Mundy, “The Inn” by James Patterson, “What The Wind Knows” by Amy Harmon, “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry, “Teddy Spaghetti” by Dorothea and Victoria Benton Frank.
New adult fiction: “The Clover Girls” by Viola Shipman, “Her Dark Lies” by J.T. Ellison, “An Amish Surprise” by Shelley Shepard Gray, “Miracles of Marble Cove: Autumn Light.”
New children’s fiction: “Fiona, It’s Bedtime” by Richard Cowdry, “Henry & Leo” by Pamela Zagarenski.
Call 814-367-5411 to schedule a browsing appointment, or to use our Grab n Go service.
Don’t forget to return items; the book drop is open. If you’re not sure you have anything out, call the library.