New Adult Fiction: “Robert B. Parker’s Someone To Watch Over Me,” “Bryant & May: Oranges And Lemons” by Christopher Fowler, “The Children’s Blizzard” by Melanie Benjamin, “Under The Alaskan Ice” by Karen Harper, “The Captive” by Fiona King Foster, “Spin” by Patricia Cornwell, “The Forever Girl” by Jill Shalvis, “The Lost Boys” by Faye Kellerman, “The Scorpion’s Tale” by Preston and Child, “Sunny Days & Sea Breezes” by Carole Matthews.
New Books On CD: “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn, “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson, “The Guardians” by John Grisham, “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks, “Cottage By The Sea” by Debbie Macomber, “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo,” “The Girl Who Played With Fire,” “The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest,” all by Steig Larsson.
New Children’s Fiction: “Ten Beautiful Things” by Molly Beth Griffin, “The Wind in The Willows” (Board Book) by Kenneth Grahame.
WPL would like to thank everyone who supports us during these difficult times. You guys rock.