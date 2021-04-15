The library has received a donation from William Dugan.
New Adult Fiction: “Animal Instinct” by David Rosenfelt, “Three Days Missing” by Colleen Coble, “Gold Diggers” by Sanjena Sathan, “What the Devil Knows” by C.S. Harris, “The Drowning Kind” by Jennifer McMahon, “The Dictionary Of Lost Words” by Pip Williams, “The Bookstore On The Beach” by Brenda Novak, “Deadly Editions” by Paige Shelton, “Mother May I” by Joshilyn Jackson.
New Juvenile Fiction: “The Broken Code Warriors: The Place of No Stars” by Erin Hunter.
New DVDS: “Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar,” “Wonder Woman 1984.”
For Grab n Go, call 814-367-5411 or message the library’s Facebook page.