New adult fiction: “Iron House” by John Hart, “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, “Vince Flynn’s Enemy At The Gates”, “Her Perfect Lie” by Hank Phillippi Ryan, “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict.
New adult non-fiction: “Guinness World Records 2022”.
New juvenile fiction: “Willodeen” by Katherine Applegate.
New children’s fiction: “The Case of the Vanishing Caterpillar” by Eric Hogan.
New DVD: “Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog”.
WPL is open! Regular hours are noon-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, 1-7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed Sunday and Monday.