The book, “Songteller” by Dolly Parton, has been donated to the library in memory of Doris Krysiak by Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.
The book, “The Last Garden in England” by Julia Kelly, has been donated to the library in memory of Judy George by Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.
The book, “Instant Pot Recipe Collection,” has been donated to the library in memory of Kathleen MacKnight by Le Cercle Moderne Book Club.
The book, “Send For Me” by Lauren Fox, has been donated to the library in memory of Kathleen MacKnight by Susan VanDusen.
The book, “Indian Paths of Pennsylvania” by Paul Wallace, has been donated to the library in memory of Dorothy Cleveland by Pat Burrous.
New Adult Fiction: “Blink Of An Eye” by Iris Johansen, “The Shadow Box” by Luanne Rice, “Serpentine” by Jonathan Kellerman, “The Survivors” by Jane Harper, “A Perfect Amish Romance” by Shelley Shepard Gray, “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah, “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse, “Olive Bright, Pigeoneer” by Stephanie Graves.
New Adult Audiobook: “Guilty Wives” by James Patterson.
New Young Adult Fiction: “House Of Dragons” by Jessica Cluess.
New Juvenile Fiction: “The Dragon Egg Princess” by Ellen Oh, “Dragonwatch” by Brandon Mull.
New Children’s Fiction: “Duck and Hippo: The Secret Valentine” by Jonathan London.
New DVDS: “Let Him Go,” “Wild Mountain Thyme.”
The book drop is open for returns; call 814-367-5411 or message WPL’s Facebook page for Grab n Go. #AloneTogetherStorytime with the WPL is still going strong; check it out on Facebook.