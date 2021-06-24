The library has received a donation from CVHS Class of 1964 in memory of Joel (Jr.) Cumberledge.
Le Cercle Moderne Book Club has donated the following books to the library: “Pearls Of Wisdom” by Barbara Bush, “The Sisters Of Glass Ferry” by Kim Michele Richardson, “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle, “The Stillwater Girls” by Minka Kent, “Things In Jars” by Jess Kidd and “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner.
New adult fiction: “Miracles of Marble Cove: Still Waters,” “Hairpin Bridge” by Taylor Adams, “Pack Up The Moon” by Kristan Higgins, “The Woman With The Blue Star” by Pam Jenoff
New adult non-fiction: “The Collected Works of Jim Morrison”
New juvenile fiction: “The Islanders” by Mary Alice Monroe, “Ghostology”
New children’s fiction: “Those Are Not My Underpants!” by Melissa Martin
New DVDs: “Voyagers,” “Godzilla vs. Kong”
WPL’s Keep It Simple Summer Reading Program (Tails & Tales) is running from June 17-July 29. Call 814-367-5411 or stop in at the library to pick up your bag with reading log. Watch for pop-up story times outside the library (weather permitting) after June 24. Let’s have a great summer.