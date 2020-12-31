The library has received donations from: Kristi Webster (in memory of William C. Jacobson Jr.), Susan Hall (in memory of Kathleen MacKnight), Linda Stebbins, Ron and Pat Lias, Gail and Mike Bollinger, Elfriede Achter, Hector Township Supervisors, Fernley Leach Jr., Lynn Newcomb, Elaine Groman, Joe and Sue Lander.
New Adult Fiction: “Eddie’s Boy” by Thomas Perry.
New Adult Non-Fiction: “The Wellness Remodel” by Christina Anstead.
New Young Adult Fiction: “The Cabin” by Natasha Preston.
New DVD: “The War With Grandpa.”
The library will be closed Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.