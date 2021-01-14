The library has received donations from: Westfield Township, Ed and Dorna Heyler, Jane Abplanalp, William and Joyce Dugan, Raymond Calkins, Doug and Linda Skinner.
New Adult Fiction: “Paradise Peak” by Janet Dailey, “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel, “The Prophets” by Robert Jones Jr., “The Push” by Ashley Audrain, “All The Colors of The Night” by Jayne Ann Krentz, “Outlawed” by Anna North, “American Traitor” by Brad Taylor, “Better Luck Next Time” by Julia Claiborne Johnson.
New Adult Non-Fiction: “The Water Is Wide” by Pat Conroy, “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance, “The Curated Closet” by Anuschka Rees.
New Juvenile Fiction: “The Sea In Winter” by Christine Day.
New Children’s Fiction: “Spring Stinks” by Ryan T. Higgins.
New DVD: “Love And Monsters.”
To take advantage of our popular Grab n Go, call 814-367-5411 or message the Westfield Public Library’s Facebook page.