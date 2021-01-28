The library has received donations from Wolf Springs Off-Road Park, Mary Gee and Pat Burrous.
New Adult Fiction: “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner.
New Juvenile Fiction: “Treasure Hunters: All-American Adventure” by James Patterson.
New Juvenile Non-Fiction: “Mythology” and “Oceanology.”
New Children’s Fiction: “Champ And Major: First Dogs” by Joy McCullough, “Duck!” by Meg McKinlay, “Duck On A Tractor” by David Shannon, “Ducks on the Road” by Anita Lobel, “Good Dog Carl’s Valentine” by Alexandra Day.
New Children’s Non-Fiction: “Beach Walk.”
New DVDS: “Thomas & Friends: Wild Water Rescue,” “Paw Patrol: Brave Heroes, Big Rescues,” “Wander.”