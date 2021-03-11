The Westfield Public Library has received donations from: Tom Chappell, Rod and Cindy Cochran, Michael Brugger, Thomas and Connie Bliss, Matt Baker, Betty Mack, Francis Wachstetter, Laura and Bill Losinger, Mark Pentz, Eugene Seelye, Donna Schepelenko, Duane Moss, Barry and Mary Stebbins, Marty and Lisa Wood, John and Vickie Earl.
The following books have been donated in memory of Robert C. Nelson by Jim and Jackie Mills: “Cowboys” by Lucille Recht and “The Legend of Caleb York” by Mickey Spillane.
The books “Good Night Cowboys” by Adam Gamble and “Learning To Pray” by James Martin have been donated to the library in memory of Robert C. Nelson by John and Barbara Mills.
New Adult Fiction: “The Postscript Murders” by Elly Griffiths, “Band Of Sisters” by Lauren Willig, “Haunted Hibiscus” by Laura Childs, “An Unexpected Peril” by Deanna Raybourn, “The Robin’s Greeting” by Wanda E. Brunestetter, “The Affair” by Danielle Steel, “Destined For You” by Tracie Peterson.
New Young Adult Fiction: “The Desolations Of Devil’s Acre” by Ransom Riggs, “Sadie” by Courtney Summers.
New Juvenile Fiction: “Never Grow Up” by Karen Kingsbury, “Endling The Only” by Katherine Applegate.
New Children’s Fiction: “A New Day” by Brad Meltzer.
New DVDS: “Half Brothers,” “Fatale.”
Call 814-367-5411 or message the library’s Facebook page to take advantage of WPL’s Grab n Go!