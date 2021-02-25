The library has received a donation in memory of Kathleen MacKnight from Barbara Neal.
New Adult Fiction: “Missing And Endangered” by J.A. Jance, “Brave Girl, Quiet Girl” by Catherine Ryan Hyde, “Margaret Truman’s Murder On The Metro,” “Love You To Death” by Elizabeth Ruth, “The Clear-Out” by Deborah Ellis, “The Picture of Nobody” by Rabindranath Maharaj, “Picture This” by Anthony Hyde.
New Juvenile Fiction: Newbery Winner “When You Trap A Tiger” by Tae Keller, “Endling: The First” by Katherine Applegate.
New Children’s Fiction: “The Tale of the Mandarin Duck” by Bette Midler, “Early One Morning” by Mem Fox, “All Around Bustletown: Fall” by Rotraut Susanne Berner, “The Bear and the Balloon” by Matthew Burgess, “Agnes’s Place” by Marit Larsen.
The book drop is open for returns; call 814-367-5411 or DM WPL’s Facebook page for Grab n Go.
#AloneTogetherStorytime with the WPL is still going strong; check it out on the library’s Facebook page.