The book “Flight Girls” by Noelle Salazar has been donated to the library by Mary Ellen Shanor in memory of Dorna Heyler.
The book “Jake the Growling Dog” by Samantha Shannon has been donated to the library in memory of Pamela Bowers by Daniel Parker.
New Adult Fiction: “Miracles of Marble Cove: The View From The Lighthouse,” “The Narrowboat Summer” by Anne Youngson, “Egg Shooters” by Laura Childs, “Irish Parade Murder” by Leslie Meier, “The Paradise Affair” by Pronzini & Muller, “The Russian” by James Patterson, “Ink and Shadows” by Ellery Adams.
New Children’s Fiction: Caldecott Winner “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom, “Candace’s Playful Puppy” by Candace Cameron Bure.
New DVDS: “VeggieTales: Duke and the Great Pie War,” “VeggieTales: Beauty and the Beet.”
The book drop is open for returns; call 814-367-5411 or DM Facebook for Grab n Go.
#AloneTogetherStorytime with the WPL is still going strong - check it out on Facebook.