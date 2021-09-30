The book “One Last Lie” by Paul Doiron has been donated to the library by the Le Cercle Moderne book club.
New adult fiction: “The Beginning” by Beverly Lewis, “An Impossible Promise” by Jude Devereaux, “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson, “Root Of All Evil?” by Ray Keating, “A Darker Reality” by Anne Perry.
New junior biography: “My Little Golden Book About Dolly Parton.”
New children’s books: “Change Sings” by Amanda Gorman, “An Elephant & Piggie Biggie #4” by Mo Willems.
New DVD: “F9 The Fast Saga.”
Catch up with #AloneTogetherStorytime with the WPL! #SaturdayStories on the library’s Facebook page.
We are open for regular hours at this time.