The library has received donations from the following people: Veronica Allen, James and Deborah Parsons, Hilma Cooper.
“The Lady’s Mine” by Francine Rivers has been donated in memory of Marcia Elliott, “Death of A Green-Eyed Monster” by M.C. Beaton has been donated in memory of Judy Nagy, “The Total Fishing Manual” by Joe Cermele has been donated in memory of Richard Earl Bryant, “Computers for Seniors” by Faithe Ulempen has been donated in memory of Dean Flynn, all by Deb and Lou Pascale.
New adult fiction: “Diablo Mesa” by Preston & Child, “Our American Friend” by Anna Pitoniak, “An Impossible Imposter” by Deanna Raybourn, “Miracles of Marble Cove: Steps of Faith.”
New juvenile fiction: 2022 Newbery Award Winner “The Last Cuentista” by Donna Farba Higuera.
New children’s fiction: “Apple Grumble” by Huw Lewis Jones, “Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s First Spring,” “Little Elliot Big City” by Mike Curato.
New DVDs: “The Hating Game,” “Eternals.”