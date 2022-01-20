The following people have donated to our annual appeal: Edward Heyler, Clymer Township, Timothy Miller, Raymond Calkins.
New adult fiction: “Find Me” by Alafair Burke, “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson, “The Last House On The Street” by Diane Chamberlain, “End Of Days” by Brad Taylor, “A Dead Man’s Eyes” by Lori Duffy Foster, “Something To Hide” by Elizabeth George, “A Thousand Steps” by T. Jefferson Parker, “The Family You Make” by Jill Shalvis.
New juvenile fiction: “Wind Chill” by Jerry B. Jenkins, “Northwind” by Gary Paulsen.
New children’s fiction: “The Adventures of Paddington: Meet Paddington & The Wrong List,” “Birds On Wishbone Street” by Suzanne Del Rizzo, “Millions of Maxes” by Meg Wolitzer.
New DVDs: “West Side Story (1961),” “The King and I,” “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye,” “Oklahoma!,” “South Pacific,” “Dune.”